Newcastle investigative reporter Donna Page and Queensland Country Life editor Lucy Kinbacher have taken out the top gongs at ACM's inaugural national journalism awards. Ms Page was named Journalist of the Year at Australia's largest independent news media company during an online ceremony on February 11. The Young Journalist of the Year title went to Ms Kinbacher as part of the ACM Excellence Awards, which celebrate regional and local journalism across 140 newspapers and websites around the country. "ACM is dedicated to producing strong journalism for strong communities and both Donna and Lucy epitomise that commitment to fair, independent reporting that bonds and promotes our regional towns and cities," ACM managing director Tony Kendall said. The top publications were the Newcastle Herald, agricultural newspaper for NSW farmers The Land, Port Macquarie News, and the Northern Beaches Review distributed in Sydney's beachside northern suburbs. Commended photographs ranged from an underwater photo essay featuring images of migraine cold water therapy by the Illawarra Mercury's Sylvia Liber to community sport in Bendigo and Cowra. Top news stories included coverage of NSW floods, euthanasia in Victoria, racism in sport, a devastating murder trial, and council efforts to avoid scrutiny over spending. Samantha Townsend's homage to the simple cup of tea was also recognised. "Our journalists, editors and photographers are among the best in the country, " Mr Kendall said. "They live in the communities they cover and they love those communities. Their stories are the stories of regional Australia and they share them with pride." The ACM Excellence Awards were held for the first time ever in 2022 and winners were announced across 27 categories. Among the award recipients was Joanne Crawford who received the Lifetime Achievement award for nearly 40 years with the organisation at the Newcastle Herald, the Maitland Mercury, the Central Western Daily, and as head of content and shared services. Ms Crawford retires in February.
Some of the winners in the best photograph categories at the inaugural ACM Excellence Awards for journalism held in February 2022.
Ms Page was named Journalist of the Year at Australia's largest independent news media company during an online ceremony on February 11.
Donna Page at the Newcastle Herald was named Journalist of the Year at the inaugural ACM Excellence Awards in February 2022. Photo: Supplied
The Young Journalist of the Year title went to Ms Kinbacher as part of the ACM Excellence Awards, which celebrate regional and local journalism across 140 newspapers and websites around the country.
"ACM is dedicated to producing strong journalism for strong communities and both Donna and Lucy epitomise that commitment to fair, independent reporting that bonds and promotes our regional towns and cities," ACM managing director Tony Kendall said.
"Our journalists, editors and photographers are among the best in the country, " Mr Kendall said. "They live in the communities they cover and they love those communities. Their stories are the stories of regional Australia and they share them with pride."
The ACM Excellence Awards were held for the first time ever in 2022 and winners were announced across 27 categories.
Among the award recipients was Joanne Crawford who received the Lifetime Achievement award for nearly 40 years with the organisation at the Newcastle Herald, the Maitland Mercury, the Central Western Daily, and as head of content and shared services. Ms Crawford retires in February.
Joanne Crawford, ACM head of content and shared services, received a lifetime achievement award at the 2022 ACM Excellence Awards before retiring. Picture: Supplied
