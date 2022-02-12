news, health,

The Hunter New England local health district has again recorded the largest number of new cases of COVID-19 in the state, as the region's outbreak adds 1181 new cases, exceeding Western Sydney's outbreak for a second day. It comes as the health district reports another person from the Lower Hunter has died with COVID-19, taking the state's toll to 1693 after 32 people died with the virus in NSW overnight. The state's hospitals were treating 1650 people for COVID-19 Friday night 104 of whom were in need of intensive care and 47 required the aid of ventilators. NSW Health reported 4760 booster doses were delivered in reporting period, as news broke Friday that the Australians would need a booster dose of a COVID vaccine within six months of their primary dose to be considered "up to date" on their vaccination status. Updated advice from The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, which will come into effect in March, changes the terminology of "fully-vaccinated" to "up to date" for those who have had a third vaccine dose and "overdue" for those who have not within the specified time frame. People aged over 16 are eligible for their booster shot three months after receiving their second dose. However, it will be up to states and territories to mandate boosters for international tourist arrivals. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.2 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.6 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. Of those eligible, 47.3 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. IN OTHER NEWS:

