Jets fight back to down Victory 2-1

news, local-news,

Newcastle rode their luck to a 2-1 comeback win over a 10-man Melbourne Victory at AAMI Park on Saturday night. Fortunate to be only 1-0 down at halftime, the Jets made the most of the send-off Josh Brilliante in the 48th minute to level in the 57th through Valentino Yuel before Beqa Mikeltadze scored the winner from the spot in the 70th. Victory dominated the first half, firing 13 shots to four and having four on target to the Jets' none, but Newcastle held them out until the second minute of stoppage time. Jake Brimmer was gifted an easy put-away on a rebound after Marcos Rojas was denied at close range following a quick counter-attack and through ball from Ben Folami. The hosts looked to have scored in the in the 40th minute when Brendan Hamill flicked on a rebound attack at a corner but he was found to be offside on review. Victory also went close in the 35th minute when Jason Davidson fired a one-on-one strike on target only for Dane Ingham to regain his feet quickly and lunge to clear the shot off the line. Outplayed in the opening 45 minutes, Newcastle gained a major boost early in the second when Victory skipper and former Jet Brilliante was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Angus Thurgate. Newcastle then looked to have equalised three minutes later when Jason Hoffman showed deft touch and a crisp finish off a chipped ball over the top from Kosta Grozos, only for the goal to be overturned for a marginal offside. They couldn't be denied though in the 57th minute when Yuel and Daniel Penha combined for a quality goal. Penha's pinpoint ball over the defence found a flying Yuel, who hit a first-time, half-volleyed dink with the outside of his foot over keeper Ivan Kelava at close range. The Jets were ahead then ahead when Mikeltadze scored his seventh goal of the season - equal top in the league - with another cool finish from the spot. Olivier Boumal was awarded the penalty, just six minutes after coming off the bench, when he was knocked from behind by Hamill when receiving a ball in the box with his back to goal. Jets keeper Jack Duncan was the hero late, diving full-stretch to deny Hamill's header in the 92nd minute. Victory were seething about the penalty call on Hamill and the cards given to Brilliante. The result lifted Newcastle from 10th to eighth on 11 points from nine games. Victory (15) dropped to fifth. Both sides made changes for the game amid hectic schedules. Newcastle were playing their fourth game in 13 days and backing up from a 4-2 loss to Melbourne City at home on Tuesday night. Victory were playing their third game in a week. Taylor Regan, Grozos and Yuel were promoted from the bench to the first XI, while Mario Arques started after not featuring in Tuesday's squad. Jordan O'Doherty and Boumal moved to the bench, where Lucas Mauragis was added. Matt Jurman (ankle), Dylan Murnane and Sam Silvera started against City but dropped out of the squad, along with Riley Warland, who came on for Jurman in that match. Ingham returned from injury to the starting side. Victory brought Matt Spiranovic, Rojas and Brimmer into their starting side after the 1-0 loss to Wellington on Wednesday night.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ChN2GeGbsrYvYqhWaZEXS7/ea97aa1f-f68f-481c-b506-359fc2bde921.jpg/r0_397_4368_2865_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg