HAMILTON-WICKHAM jumped from sixth to fourth after beating Merewether to remain in the mix for the Newcastle District Cricket Association finals, while University kept their slim hopes alive defeating Wallsend. With both sides playing at full strength for one of the first times this year, the Hamwicks kept Merewether to 5/175 from all 45 overs and then chased down the total (7/179) in 36.5 overs. Sam Webber's 65 not out from 58 balls was the main knock of the run chase at Townson Oval, and coming in at No.6 the Hamwicks were depending on him. He and brother Matt (35) held court on the pitch with a 66-run partnership that helped set up the win. Merewether captain Josh Geary said his side were disappointed with their total but felt they were a chance to win the game when Sam Webber came to the crease. "We should have ended up getting more but the last seven to 10 overs they put the clamps on pretty well and held us," he said. "Their middle order ... is pretty strong but on the lower side of them, if we had of got him out we were a big chance of getting through them." The result dropped Merewether from third to fifth on the ladder where they now sit on 44 points, one point behind Hamwicks and two behind Charlestown. Geary was confident his side "were still in the hunt" for the finals but they may have to win their remaining two games, the latter of which is against Charlestown in the final round. Charlestown (1/52) easily accounted for Cardiff-Boolaroo (7/51) to move into third, while Stockton (3/99) outclassed Newcastle City - all out for 93 after 44.2 overs - to hold second position. Stockton captain Nick Foster led the way with the ball, taking 4/21 off 18.2 overs including eight maidens. At George Farley Oval, University captain Andrew Harriott belted 109 from 71 balls to help his side finish 4/274 before they bowled Wallsend out for 97. Hudson's century was supported by two half-centuries from opener Tom Searle (56) and No. 6 Matt Gawthrop (55). The win keeps University's finals chances alive but in sixth and on equal points (41) with Newcastle City they will likely have to win their two remaining games and rely on results falling their way. University play City in the final round but have to take on Charlestown beforehand. Wests (2/57) defeated Toronto (53) at home to all but seal the minor premiership, only two losses and outright wins from Stockton in the final two rounds could change that outcome. Waratah-Mayfield (3/147) beat Belmont (8/145) away.

