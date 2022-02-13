news, local-news,

IT might be the strongest indication yet that Adam Clune will be given first crack at halfback for the Knights. At a broadcaster's promotion last week, Clune was pictured being filmed alongside Kalyn Ponga, Chris Randall and Jake Clifford. The shot was clearly one of Newcastle's likely "spine", a term used to describe a side's fullback, five-eighth, halfback and hooker. The images will feature in upcoming advertisements and while Clune played down the significance of the film shoot, the fact it was him and not Phoenix Crossland in the frame offers at least some indication he might wear the No.7 jersey first. "I'm not taking too much out of that, it was nice to be a part of - I've never done anything like that," Clune said. "But there is a great opportunity here and I'm looking to take advantage of that. "I want to be the seven for the Knights. "There's a lot of work that goes into that, but I'm definitely looking to take control and take that opportunity. "Hopefully things fall into place and I can do that." Clune joined Newcastle last year after about a decade at St George Illawarra. He played 25 NRL games at the club and plenty of NSW Cup. He was signed by Newcastle to be a back-up half and admits he viewed it as a chance to learn off Mitchell Pearce. But when Pearce left the Knights in November, Clune became the frontrunner to start this season at halfback. Three months later, he remains most likely to wear No.7 in round one despite the Knights being linked with Luke Brooks and more recently Anthony Milford. Clune and Crossland, 21, have been training in the position vying to partner Jake Clifford. Clune, at 26, is more seasoned in the role but is taking nothing for granted. He said there had been "nothing official" in terms of who might get first crack. "I'm not resting on my laurels and thinking that jersey is mine, I'm just trying to improve each day at training and keep building those relationships," Clune said. "If I can continue to do those things, hopefully it will put me in good stead for the trials and I can put it onto the pitch and hopefully get that opportunity round one." The Knights play a trial match at home against the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs on Monday, February 21. A trip to Ballarat follows to face the Melbourne Storm on Sunday, February 27.

