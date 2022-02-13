Newcastle races: Godolphin stayer shows his potential

sport, local-sport,

Leading provincial jockey Grant Buckley predicted a bright future for unbeaten Godolphin three-year-old Tipitina after he piloted the gelding to an outstanding win in a benchmark 64 handicap (1600m) at Newcastle on Saturday. The New Zealand-bred youngster came from near last on the home turn to overrun the leaders and win a Scone 1400m maiden on debut on January 28. Tipitina, which has an impressive staying pedigree, stepped up to the Newcastle mile on Saturday and was always favourite, then well backed late into $2.80. On a Soft 7 track, the son of Tavistock settled among the tailenders on the rail and he was conceding the leaders a big start on the home turn. Buckley steered Tipitina towards the outside fence at the top of the straight and he quickly hit top gear, winning by almost a length running away. Buckley has ridden the promising stayer in both starts and was full of praise for him after Saturday's win. "This horse is so talented and he is doing what he is doing on raw ability," Buckley said. "He is going to be so much better next preparation. "Tipitina could have extended the margin if desired and the sky's the limit. "He has stout staying bloodlines and he could be a derby horse in the autumn or winter." Corporate bookmakers reacted to Saturday's win by slashing his odds in the Australian Derby in the autumn from $51 to $18. Newcastle resident Madi Derrick, who recently transferred her indentures to Wyong trainer Kristen Buchanan, rounded off a successful weekend when she rode the Nathan Doyle-trained Impulse Control to victory in the final event, a fillies and mares benchmark 64 handicap (1200m). The ultra-consistent mare was an easy winner at Port Macquarie on January 21 and she overcame a wide barrier on Saturday to win. Derrick won aboard Wyong mare Mosht Up at Canterbury on Friday night. Local colt Promitto stunned punters when he stormed home from the tail of the field to take out the 2YO maiden handicap (900m). The David Atkins-trained winner was a $21 chance in his first start but his trials had been OK. Bred and raced by Newcastle businessman Matt Chidgey, Promitto is a son of emerging sire Divine Prophet. Hawkesbury trainer Brad Widdup and Alysha Collett combined to land a double at the meeting with Cross The Rubicon and Zalini. Scone host a seven-race card on Monday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ChN2GeGbsrYvYqhWaZEXS7/71e68b00-4869-46cd-a2cd-6b409ca06db3.jpeg/r49_378_3299_2214_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg