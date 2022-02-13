Man dead, another injured in motorbike crash at Wyee

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A man has died and another is in hospital following a motorcycle crash at Lake Macquarie. Emergency services were called to the intersection of Government and Ruttleys roads at Wyee in the early hours of Friday, after a Kawasaki motorcycle reportedly crashed into nearby bushland. Police said a passer-by found a motorcyclist injured by the side of the road, before a second man was discovered nearby. He was declared deceased at the scene. The deceased man is yet to be formally identified, however he is believed to be aged in his 30s. The other male rider - aged 32 - was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and taken to John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition. His injuries were not considered to be life threatening. Officers from Lake Macquarie Police District established a crime scene, which has been examined by specialist crash investigators. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident has been launched. Police said a report would be prepared for the Coroner.

