sport, cricket,

Lake Mac Attack will look to carry their unbeaten Regional Bash form all the way through to the title at the SCG on Monday. Lake Mac have made the finals stage of the NSW Country T20 competition for the third time in as many seasons with an undefeated run through the rounds, including a tight four-run victory over the Newcastle Blasters in their last outing. They were winners in 2019-20 but lost the final last summer. Captain Adrian Chad said Lake Mac would take an unchanged side into the semi-finals on Monday. Attack have also been able to add allrounder Dylan Hunter, who is from Newcastle and now plays for Gordon in the Sydney competition. "We've played really well in our three games so far," Chad said. "We've got some guys in good form and a few of us have been down there the last couple of years. It's always an enjoyable day but hopefully we won't be overawed by the setting or scenario." Lake Mac play Northern Inland and Central West are up against ACT in the semi-finals. The winners back up for the final on Monday evening. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ikLFZZUcNnvgygfqz78ZET/3e645b3f-71d7-4e82-b7f9-a5a00c16f1b2.jpg/r0_208_4653_2837_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg