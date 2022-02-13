Jets stay focused as ownership talks continue

sport, local-sport,

Jets coach Arthur Papas said securing new owners for the club was important but his team remained focus on their jobs amid news of interest from two consortiums in taking over Newcastle. The Jets have been kept afloat by a group of owners from four rival A-League club owners since Chinese businessman Martin Lee was stripped of the Newcastle licence in January 2021, leaving behind multimillion dollar debts. It was a familiar story for the Jets, who went through tumultuous financial times under previous owners Nathan Tinkler and Con Constantine, who also had their licences terminated amid mounting debts and failures to properly fund the club. The Sydney Morning Herald reported that two groups have been in talks with the Australian Professional Leagues about buying the club and a deal was set to be struck before season's end. Negotiations with an American consortium were said to be advanced but there was also interest from an Australian group. Papas was asked about the report after the Jets' 2-1 win over Melbourne Victory on Saturday night at AAMI Park. "Obviously it's important that for the long-term stability of Newcastle that owners do come in, but [we're] very grateful to the group of people who have helped in this period as well, to keep this club alive," Papas said. "So I'm sure if there's news, that will come out in due course but at the moment I'm just concentrating on improving as a team, and that's the main focus."

