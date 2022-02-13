news, court-and-crime,

A TAXI driver who stabbed a man in the groin at a brothel in Jesmond after the man had finished being serviced by his sex worker girlfriend has been spared a jail term in Newcastle District Court. Robert Moretti, 60, went to the brothel in a unit in Michael Street about 9pm on July 27, 2020 to break-up with his girlfriend after she had not been answering his calls, according to an agreed statement of facts. When he arrived he began banging on the door while his girlfriend and another sex worker were upstairs servicing two men, who were celebrating a 50th birthday. After a while Moretti's girlfriend came downstairs, told Moretti she was busy and asked him to wait in a room before returning upstairs. Later, when the victim and his friend were walking down the stairs to leave, one of them made a comment about Moretti, who was sitting in a chair in the living room. "Did you just call me a wanker," Moretti said, angrily. The pair began to argue and the victim pushed Moretti before punches were thrown by both men. During the fight, Moretti grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim once in the groin and once in the stomach. Moretti's girlfriend came downstairs, took his hand and he dropped the knife and left the scene. Meanwhile, the victim and his friend were walking down the street when the victim felt his stomach and realised he had been stabbed. He saw the blood, vomited and collapsed. He was picked up and taken home and then to hospital where doctors treated two wounds about four centimetres deep. Moretti was arrested a few days later and charged with wounding person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He had pleaded not guilty and was expected to face a trial in Newcastle District Court in December, but a few days before it was due to start he pleaded guilty to reckless wounding. On Friday, Judge Penny Hock sentenced Moretti to a 22-month intensive corrections order with 180 hours of community service work due to his prior good character and mental health issues.

