Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District are appealing for information, particularly dashcam vision, after a man was seriously injured in a bicycle crash in the Hunter on Sunday. Emergency services were called to Raymond Terrace Road, Millers Forest, about 8am. Police have been told a racing bike was located in the middle of the eastbound lane on Raymond Terrace Road by a passing motorist. The man was found on the opposite side of the road, behind a guard rail. The rider of the bicycle - a 25-year-old man - was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for suspected spinal injuries, before being flown by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to Royal North Shore Hospital in a stable condition. Police believe the bicycle was travelling in an easterly direction near the slight left-hand bend railing just before Turners Road prior to the crash. As inquiries continue into the circumstances surrounding the incident, anyone travelling along Raymond Terrace Road, near Millers Road, Chisholm, between 7.45am - 8.15am Sunday and has information or dashcam footage is urged to contact police immediately. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.

