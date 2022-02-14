coronavirus,

An elderly person from the Hunter is among the 14 people who died with COVID-19 in NSW in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday, as the Hunter New England region again recorded the state's most fresh cases in a day. The local health district announced a man aged in his 90s from the Maitland local government area died with the virus. Hunter New England recorded 942 new positive test results during the period - 648 from rapid antigen tests and 294 from PCR tests. It was the health district with the highest number of new cases in the state, ahead of Western Sydney, where there were 776 fresh positive results. There are 36 people with COVID-19 in Hunter New England hospitals - three of those receiving intensive care. Meanwhile, NSW recorded 6148 new cases in the 24-hour period - a drop of more than 500 from the previous day. Of the 14 people who died, there were nine men and five women aged between their 60s and 90s and four of them were unvaccinated. Most of the positive cases were recorded from rapid antigen tests, with 2144 PCR tests returning positive results.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/fdcx/doc7brggp0ra5z10h25n6e3.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg