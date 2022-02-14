Inter Dominion stars set for epic rematch in Newcastle Mile

sport, local-sport,

Boncel Benjamin and Expensive Ego will start side by side in Friday night's $100,000 group 1 Newcastle Mile when they meet for the first time since their thrilling Inter Dominion grand final clash. The duo were headline acts among 19 nominations for the group 1 race, the first Miracle Mile qualifier, on Monday before Expensive Ego drew barrier five, just inside Boncel Benjamin. Both will come a spot in if first emergency Fouroeight misses out. The Jason Grimson-trained Boncel Benjamin will be first-up from a spell, which came after his dramatic Inter Dominion victory on protest over the Belinda McCarthy-trained Expensive Ego on December 11 at Menangle. The David Moran-driven Expensive Ego was first past the post but the race was awarded to Boncel Benjamin for interference in the closing stages. Expensive Ego has raced twice since the battle, finishing fourth in the group 1 Ballarat Cup and a close second to another Newcastle Mile runner, Triple Eight, in the group 2 Casey Classic at Melton. The Jess Tubbs-trained Triple Eight drew eight for Newcastle racing's only group 1 event. Defending champion The Black Prince had no luck at the draw, gaining gate nine, which will become the extreme outside in eight with emergencies out. The Black Prince, a former Newcastle horse of the year, will again be a sentimental favourite in the race given his close connection to the track and region. Trainer Roy Roots jnr, now on the Central Coast, is a former Keinbah-based Newcastle premiership winner. Nominations before the final field was declared included Louth Park pacer Ashark, the Belinda McCarthy-trained Cash N Flow, which was to have Morisset's Jack Callaghan as driver, and Colt Thirty One. Meanwhile, visitors Will Rixon and Rickie Alchin had winning trebles at Newcastle on Monday. Rixon drove Rubini and Polka Dot Dance to victories for Alchin before finishing the day with a win on Tony Bertwistle's Hands On. Alchin also trained and drove Il Bandito to victory in the first. The Newcastle Mile draw is: 1 Max Delight, 2 Mach Dan, 3 Fouroeight, 4 Majectic Cruiser, 5 Expensive Ego, 6 Boncel Benjamin, 7 Balraj, 8 Triple Eight, 9 The Black Prince, 10. Jay OK.

