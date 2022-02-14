newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The family of a cyclist who suffered a spinal injury in a crash on Sunday say they feel lucky he is alive and are now appealing for answers as to what happened. Sam O'Brien, 25, left his home for a regular ride that morning, but came off his racing bike on Raymond Terrace Road near Turners Road, Millers Forest. He was found about 8am by a passing motorist, who spotted the bike in the middle of the eastbound lane and stopped to find Sam on the other side of the road behind a guard rail. Sam's sister Jules Frew says he has no memory of what happened. Police are trying to piece the incident together and are appealing for witnesses or dashcam footage from anyone travelling on Raymond Terrace Road between 7.45am - 8.15am Sunday as part of their inquiries. IN THE NEWS: Sam, a former state champion cyclist, was treated at the scene before being flown to Royal North Shore Hospital, where he underwent surgery overnight. "He had an unstable fracture in the base of his neck and the bones were pressing on his spinal cord," Jules said. "So they had to get him in pretty quickly for surgery to stabilise that and just check for any other damage. "He can feel his arms and legs and he has movement, but time will tell because spinal is complicated. They don't really know how the nerves were damaged." It's been a stressful time for Sam's family. After learning what had happened, they rushed down to Sydney to see him before he was operated on, but due to COVID, ongoing visitation will be limited to just one person. "It's just been a big shock," Jules said. "Like it all happened very fast. "We supplied ICU with a negative rapid test, and they did allow us to see him but that is not the case going forward. Only one person is allowed in which will be his partner Sarah and that's fair, but it's really hard. "We're just really lucky that he's alive and there were no head injuries. It's scary and there are uncertain times ahead but we we still consider ourselves very lucky." The family also have trust in Sam's strength to help him get through. "Last year he decided he would do a marathon with no formal training," Jules said. "Anything he puts his mind to, he says, 'I'm going to go and do that' and he goes and does it. "We are all absolutely behind him and thinking well, if there's one bloke that's gonna pull through this, it's gonna be Sam." While supporting Sam through his recovery, Jules said they are also seeking answers about the crash. "It's hard not really knowing exactly what happened and thinking, did someone hit him? What are the answers? We're just confused." Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

