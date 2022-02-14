Tim McIntosh-trained filly storms into Country qualifiers mix

sport, local-sport,

Jockey Christian Reith hopes a tight win for The Storm In Me at Scone on Monday will be enough to secure her a start in the Hunter-North West Country Championships qualifier at Tamworth on March 6. Trained at Muswellbrook by Tim McIntosh, the three-year-old lunged late to win the Country Championship Preview - class 4 handicap (1300m) in a blanket finish to end the program. It gave Reith a double on the day and he was relieved to find clear running and the line. "It was important to get her across the line today," Reith told Sky Racing. "That probably should have happened last start but because of my error, I got a bit itchy on her early and got myself in the wrong spot. But today everything panned out perfectly. "Hopefully today gets her within reach of a qualifier and hopefully she can win one for Tim and the owners." The win was one of four for Upper Hunter trainers at the meeting. Brett Cavanough (Alenia), Rod Northam (Thieve) and Justin Bowen (Upside) also had success. IN THE NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ChN2GeGbsrYvYqhWaZEXS7/5983f147-9133-46a6-a395-a6a4fdc11e04.jpg/r260_339_4012_2459_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg