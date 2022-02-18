Covid reshapes attitudes Advertising Feature

PLEASE YOURSELF: Planning a wedding during a pandemic has highlighted the fact it's about doing what you want to do, and not necessarily about having all the bells and whistles. Picture: Tyler Brown Photography

COVID-19 has caused a lot of tears and fears in couples over the past two years.

Celebrant, Kirk Samuel Goodsell has seen his share of couples having to cancel or reschedule their weddings, and even had to push his own wedding out due to family quarantining.

"It has been heartbreaking to marry some couples who haven't been able to have some of their loved ones there including parents, siblings and children because of border closures but I am grateful that for the most part, weddings have still been able to go ahead," Kirk said.

Kirk says there has been a real shift in what people believe weddings should look like, and he says it could be the silver lining of the pandemic.

"A wedding is not necessarily about inviting everyone you know or having all the bells and whistles," Kirk said.

"The pandemic has given couples permission to have smaller, intimate and personal weddings with just a select few people.

"Prior to the pandemic, there would have been pressure to have the big white wedding.

"Many couples have 'eloped' with a few guests because they have decided that the moment of getting married is a moment for just them and not everyone else in their lives.



"And in a large part, this is true.



"At the end of the day, when all is said and done, a wedding and a marriage is about two people.

"Don't get me wrong, I love how weddings bring and unite families together and there is something incredibly sacred in that but this pandemic showed us that sometimes it is not possible to do this.



"That doesn't mean; however, two people can't get married, still have a beautiful wedding day and start the next chapter of their lives."

So Kirk's advice for weddings in time of Covid?



"Try to block opinions and pressure from the outside world and look at what you two really want to do," he said.



"Whether it's 5 people or 100 people, morning or afternoon, pub or winery, casual or formal - it is your day.

