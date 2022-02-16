Cibilic avoids early exit, Baker and Callinan advance at Sunset Beach

Morgan Cibilic narrowly avoided being eliminated in straight rounds for consecutive contests, while Jackson Baker and Ryan Callinan advanced to round three on the opening day of the Hurley Pro in Hawaii.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.
