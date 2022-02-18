Eco trends influence decor Advertising Feature

TYING IT ALL TOGETHER: Wedding styling by Vintage Peacock Hire and Events. Pictures: Wild Wattle Photography

Gone are the days of plastic showers of confetti and balloon releases, as couples embrace eco-friendly inspiration for their wedding decorations.

Wedding decorations and styling expert Julia Calbert said more and more people planning weddings were keen to reduce the waste.

"We are seeing more eco-conscious choices. It is a big trend," she said. "I think paper and plastic confetti is a thing of the past. People want biodegradable confetti and are hiring rather than buying cheaper things and putting them in the bin, or on marketplace, afterwards."

There is a huge range of equipment and styling that can be hired, from the basics including seating and tables to arbors and signage, rugs and linens. Making the decision to hire can be particularly easy for couples looking for vintage styling. Luxurious sofas, iron candle-holders and gilt mirrors can add the finishing touches to a theme, whether it's inspired by Tuscany, Gatsby or Game of Thrones.

Many wedding stylists and decoration hire specialists take orders on their websites, allowing couples to do it themselves, or choose to have an expert take the reins.

"There's a lot of DIY couples who like to do it themselves, and then there's those that don't want the stress," Julia said.

Make a splash

Stylists are enjoying seeing splashes of colour being embraced to add that special 'pop' to wedding day decor.

"There have been a lot of monochrome, and neutral palettes, but now we're seeing pops of bright oranges or china blues," Julia said.

The brighter shades are being seen in small accent pieces, like candles, candle-holders, place-settings and napkins, providing a little splash of life against beautifully textured table coverings and linens.

Julia said she loved seeing the use of textures and colours growing.

"I think that is a real winner," she said.

Weddings that combined indoor and outdoor spaces, such as a dining area opening out to a garden, with styling to make the most of both spaces, had emerged as a charming way to create a wonderful experience for guests. It makes for lovely photos and ensures couples have a wet weather option.

Get organised

While decoration hire or purchase was something that could be pushed to the bottom of the to-do list once upon a time, Julia urged couples to make their arrangements early.

With many weddings now being planned following COVID-19 restrictions it was wise to get in early - 12 months out from the date would be ideal to ensure couples can secure what they want for the big day.

Before taking the step to book and order, it is important for couples to make sure they are firm on the styles and theme they are looking for. Decorations should hold the theme together, and work best when they tie in with the florals, the dress and the overall feel of the occasion.