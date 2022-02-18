It is important for couples to make sure they are firm on the styles and theme they are looking for.- Wedding decorations and styling expert Julia Calbert
Gone are the days of plastic showers of confetti and balloon releases, as couples embrace eco-friendly inspiration for their wedding decorations.
Wedding decorations and styling expert Julia Calbert said more and more people planning weddings were keen to reduce the waste.
"We are seeing more eco-conscious choices. It is a big trend," she said. "I think paper and plastic confetti is a thing of the past. People want biodegradable confetti and are hiring rather than buying cheaper things and putting them in the bin, or on marketplace, afterwards."
There is a huge range of equipment and styling that can be hired, from the basics including seating and tables to arbors and signage, rugs and linens. Making the decision to hire can be particularly easy for couples looking for vintage styling. Luxurious sofas, iron candle-holders and gilt mirrors can add the finishing touches to a theme, whether it's inspired by Tuscany, Gatsby or Game of Thrones.
Many wedding stylists and decoration hire specialists take orders on their websites, allowing couples to do it themselves, or choose to have an expert take the reins.
"There's a lot of DIY couples who like to do it themselves, and then there's those that don't want the stress," Julia said.
Stylists are enjoying seeing splashes of colour being embraced to add that special 'pop' to wedding day decor.
"There have been a lot of monochrome, and neutral palettes, but now we're seeing pops of bright oranges or china blues," Julia said.
The brighter shades are being seen in small accent pieces, like candles, candle-holders, place-settings and napkins, providing a little splash of life against beautifully textured table coverings and linens.
Julia said she loved seeing the use of textures and colours growing.
"I think that is a real winner," she said.
Weddings that combined indoor and outdoor spaces, such as a dining area opening out to a garden, with styling to make the most of both spaces, had emerged as a charming way to create a wonderful experience for guests. It makes for lovely photos and ensures couples have a wet weather option.
While decoration hire or purchase was something that could be pushed to the bottom of the to-do list once upon a time, Julia urged couples to make their arrangements early.
With many weddings now being planned following COVID-19 restrictions it was wise to get in early - 12 months out from the date would be ideal to ensure couples can secure what they want for the big day.
Before taking the step to book and order, it is important for couples to make sure they are firm on the styles and theme they are looking for. Decorations should hold the theme together, and work best when they tie in with the florals, the dress and the overall feel of the occasion.
"Work out the overall vision and build from that," Julia said.
COVID-19 has caused a lot of tears and fears in couples over the past two years.
COVID-19 has caused a lot of tears and fears in couples over the past two years.
Celebrant, Kirk Samuel Goodsell has seen his share of couples having to cancel or reschedule their weddings, and even had to push his own wedding out due to family quarantining.
"It has been heartbreaking to marry some couples who haven't been able to have some of their loved ones there including parents, siblings and children because of border closures but I am grateful that for the most part, weddings have still been able to go ahead," Kirk said.
Kirk says there has been a real shift in what people believe weddings should look like, and he says it could be the silver lining of the pandemic.
"A wedding is not necessarily about inviting everyone you know or having all the bells and whistles," Kirk said.
"The pandemic has given couples permission to have smaller, intimate and personal weddings with just a select few people.
"Prior to the pandemic, there would have been pressure to have the big white wedding.
"Many couples have 'eloped' with a few guests because they have decided that the moment of getting married is a moment for just them and not everyone else in their lives.
"And in a large part, this is true.
"At the end of the day, when all is said and done, a wedding and a marriage is about two people.
"Don't get me wrong, I love how weddings bring and unite families together and there is something incredibly sacred in that but this pandemic showed us that sometimes it is not possible to do this.
"That doesn't mean; however, two people can't get married, still have a beautiful wedding day and start the next chapter of their lives."
So Kirk's advice for weddings in time of Covid?
"Try to block opinions and pressure from the outside world and look at what you two really want to do," he said.
"Whether it's 5 people or 100 people, morning or afternoon, pub or winery, casual or formal - it is your day.
"Don't feel you need to appease anyone or please everyone. "