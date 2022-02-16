Jets wary of Wanderers as they target maximum points

Jets co-captain Cassidy Davis knows what is at stake if Newcastle do not back up their strongest performance of the season against Western Sydney this weekend.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.