Massive thermal coal price spike boosts BHP profits $1.4 billion from Hunter's Mount Arthur mine

MOUNT Arthur open-cut coalmine at Muswellbrook generated more than $US1 billion ($1.4 billion) in revenues for the six months to December 31 as owner BHP benefited from "all-time high" prices and "very strong demand" for power station coal.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
