Letters: Three years in, track record needs scrutiny

IT has been three years since the light rail started running from Newcastle Interchange to Pacific Park. At the opening the then NSW premier and transport minister who were here at the time were quoted as saying " this service will attract unbelievable passenger numbers". The project was reported to have cost $368 million and over the past three years there has never been any reports or information as to the success or costs of providing this service from the council or NSW government. As a local who is out and about most days and seeing the trams pass, which they do about 250 times a day between the two main stops, I can certainly question "the unbelievable passenger numbers" predicted by the then government heads. Each tram, they state, has a capacity to carry up to 270 passengers and from what one observes they would hardly ever carry more than 10 per cent of their capacity at any time of the day. The average would be around a dozen passengers at most. Many trams run empty and that could be up to 20 per cent of the trips each and every day.

