LETTERS: Eraring power station closure flies in face of LNP's fossil fuels narrative

SO Origin Energy elects to close Eraring's coal-fired power plant early because new environmentally friendly energy initiatives are driving prices down to unsustainable levels ('Kean positive on battery', Newcastle Herald 18/2)? Is it just me, or does this completely contradict the narrative from the Federal Energy Minister, Angus Taylor, and the rest of the LNP over the past decade that we couldn't possibly trust renewables and only fossil fuel energy would keep energy prices low? Someone hasn't done their homework.