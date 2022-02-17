Newcastle Herald
Maitland Magpies bolster attack with signing of championship-winner Sophie Jones

Renee Valentine
Renee Valentine
Updated February 17 2022 - 5:39am, first published 4:00am
RETURN: Sophie Jones, pictured ahead of the 2019 Northern NSW Football season, is back in the women's premier league this year. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

Coach David Walker expects the addition of championship-winning midfielder Sophie Jones to prove pivotal as Maitland eye a top-four finish in Northern NSW National Premier Leagues Women (NPLW).

