Knights, Bulldogs stars to play in Monday night trial

MM
By Max McKinney
February 17 2022 - 6:00am
LEADER: Kalyn Ponga at Knights training on Thursday. Hooker Chris Randall believes the fullback had the qualities to become captain. Picture: Marina Neil

Kalyn Ponga and new Bulldogs recruit Tevita Pangai Junior headline the names set to take part in Monday night's trial with the Knights and Bulldogs expected to play majority of their players.

