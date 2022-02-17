Knights, Bulldogs stars to play in Monday night trial

Kalyn Ponga and new Bulldogs recruit Tevita Pangai Junior headline the names set to take part in Monday night's trial with the Knights and Bulldogs expected to play majority of their players.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.
