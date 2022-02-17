Newcastle Herald
Singapore and freight opportunities for airport expansion

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
February 17 2022 - 8:00am
OPPORTUNITIES: Newcastle Airport CEO Dr Peter Cock addressing the Hunter Global: Our International Future summit as part of a panel at Newcastle City Hall on Thursday. Picture: Marina Neil

Focusing on freight, diversifying from Sydney and commercial flights to Singapore on a low cost airline are opportunities for Newcastle Airport to capitalise on its international expansion, a summit heard on Thursday.

