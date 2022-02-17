Singapore and freight opportunities for airport expansion

Focusing on freight, diversifying from Sydney and commercial flights to Singapore on a low cost airline are opportunities for Newcastle Airport to capitalise on its international expansion, a summit heard on Thursday.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Lake Macquarie Council as well as other general news.
