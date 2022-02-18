Why Hurricanes must stick to their strengths in tough AWL double-header

Coach Daniel Marsden believes the Hunter Hurricanes can put themselves back in the mix for Australian Water Polo League (AWL) finals by sticking to their strengths in Queensland this weekend.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.