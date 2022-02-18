Port of Newcastle adamant container handcuffs 'anti-competitive in ACCC court appeal

THE Port of Newcastle yesterday outlined the grounds for its cross-claim in the ACCC's full Federal Court appeal case, arguing that the "reimbursement" Port Commitment Deed (PCD) requiring any future Newcastle container terminal to pay Botany's owners was "very unusual" and could only act to "substantially lessen competition".
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.