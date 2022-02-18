Knights coach hands clipboard to assistant for Bulldogs trial

Knights coach Adam O'Brien has passed the clipboard to Rory Kostjasyn for Monday's trial against the Bulldogs, giving his assistant control of the side in an effort to prepare for the potential impact of COVID this season.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.