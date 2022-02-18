Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Knights coach hands clipboard to assistant for Bulldogs trial

MM
By Max McKinney
February 18 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EMPOWERING OTHERS: Adam O'Brien at Knights training. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

Knights coach Adam O'Brien has passed the clipboard to Rory Kostjasyn for Monday's trial against the Bulldogs, giving his assistant control of the side in an effort to prepare for the potential impact of COVID this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.