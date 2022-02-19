Newcastle Herald
Home/Coronavirus

Hunter records no new COVID deaths for third consecutive day

EH
By Ethan Hamilton
Updated February 19 2022 - 2:20am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter records no new COVID deaths for third consecutive day

NO deaths have been recorded in the Hunter for the third consecutive day as the region waits to see what impact eased restrictions will have on COVID-19 numbers

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EH

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. Ethan is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. He has a passion for community storytelling and being part of the region's future.

More from Coronavirus
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.