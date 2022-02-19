Newcastle Herald
Knights pitch into Jeff McCloy's CBD graffiti cleanup drive

By Ian Kirkwood
Updated February 19 2022 - 6:16am, first published 6:00am
PAINT IT BLACK: Newcastle Knights first-graders rip into the hoarding in front of the old Newcastle post office soon after 8am today. Picture: Peter Lorimer

DOZENS of volunteers including Newcastle Knights first-graders and coach Adam O'Brien hit the brushes and rollers from early this morning in Jeff McCloy's community graffiti clean-up before heading off to a full day of training before Monday night's trial against the Bulldogs.

