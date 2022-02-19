Knights pitch into Jeff McCloy's CBD graffiti cleanup drive

DOZENS of volunteers including Newcastle Knights first-graders and coach Adam O'Brien hit the brushes and rollers from early this morning in Jeff McCloy's community graffiti clean-up before heading off to a full day of training before Monday night's trial against the Bulldogs.
Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.
