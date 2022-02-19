Jets come from behind twice to draw with Wanderers

Ash Brodigan produced an injury time strike to secure her first A-League goal and a 2-2 draw for the Newcastle Jets against Western Sydney at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
