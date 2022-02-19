Newcastle Herald
Jets come from behind twice to draw with Wanderers

Ash Brodigan broke through for her first A-League Women goal in a 2-2 draw with Western Sydney at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday. Picture: Getty Images

Ash Brodigan produced an injury time strike to secure her first A-League goal and a 2-2 draw for the Newcastle Jets against Western Sydney at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.

