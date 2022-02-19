Newcastle Herald
Woman charged charged after allegedly ramming police cars

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated February 19 2022 - 10:50pm, first published 9:45pm
A WOMAN was due to face court after allegedly ramming two police vehicles with a car early on Sunday.

