Newcastle Herald
Home/National Sport/A-League
Subscriber only

Skipper to lift busted Jets for Wanderers visit

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
February 20 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN DOUBT: Jets midfielder Angus Thurgate suffered a gash in his lower leg in the 3-0 loss to Melbourne City. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

THE Newcastle Jets will welcome back inspirational captain Matt Jurman but injury clouds hang over at least two other players in a dressing room that has "a few battle scars" ahead of the showdown with Western Sydney Wanderers at McDonald Jones Stadium on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.