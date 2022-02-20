Newcastle Herald
Hanlon century keeps Hamwicks in the fight

MM
By Max McKinney
February 20 2022 - 7:30am
Rhys Hanlon.

Hamilton-Wickham batsman Rhys Hanlon hit his second century against Newcastle City this season on Saturday to put his side in a position to claim the crucial two-day clash next week.

MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.

