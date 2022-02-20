Newcastle Herald
Brodigan's breakthrough goal show of Jets' depth

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
February 20 2022 - 5:00am
Ash Brodigan has played in every match for Newcastle this A-League Women and scored her first goal on Saturday. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

Jets coach Ash Wilson believes Ash Brodigan's "influential" performance in Newcastle's 2-2 draw with Western Sydney on Saturday was indicative of the depth in her squad this season.

