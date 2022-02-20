Brodigan's breakthrough goal show of Jets' depth

Jets coach Ash Wilson believes Ash Brodigan's "influential" performance in Newcastle's 2-2 draw with Western Sydney on Saturday was indicative of the depth in her squad this season.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.