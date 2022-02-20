Newcastle Herald
Hurricanes come home empty-handed from Queensland double-header

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
February 20 2022
BIG HIT: The Hurricanes could not grab a point in a weekend double-header. Picture: Hunter Hurricanes

Coach Daniel Marsden rued a failure convert in "crunch situations" as the Hunter Hurricanes men's side came home empty-handed from a weekend double-header with Australian Water Polo League heavyweights Queensland.

