Book your airport transfer with ease

If you're travelling by air any time soon, it pays to plan ahead for all legs of your journey. Knowing how you're going to get to the departure gate, or your hotel, in advance can help you to travel with greater peace of mind, but only if you choose the right transportation option.



You can take the stress out of travelling to and from the airport by booking a Silver Service taxi, an option that remains a favourite among Australians who like to travel both safely and in style.

Taxis remain a top choice nationwide to get to the airport. Relying on friends and family to chauffeur you can become problematic if their schedules suddenly change. Opt for public transport and you may find yourself running late, or holding onto your luggage awkwardly if you can't find a seat-not the best way to start your journey.

Whether you need to journey to or from Sydney Airport, professional Drivers can chauffeur you with greater reliability. Not only does the feeling of a personal Driver put you in the mood for travel, professional ride services are also ready whenever you are with a price guarantee. That means you can stick to schedule and budget, which makes life that much easier.

So, when it comes to booking a ride to or from Sydney Airport, what are your options?

Call on Australia's cab company, 13cabs

With 13cabs, you have greater control over your journey from start to finish. You can choose from a sedan, SUV, Maxi-Taxi or wheelchair accessible vehicle and get access to real-time tracking so you can check in on your cab as it makes its way to you. And to avoid nasty end-of-ride surprises, the price quoted when you book is the price you'll always pay-there's no surge, ever. As an added bonus, contactless payments are also available. The best part? The 13cabs app MyDriver lets you save your favourite cabbies so you can book them again.

Choose a Silver Service taxi to ride in luxury

With Silver Service, you can travel in a luxurious sedan with an experienced Driver who will ensure you arrive at the airport in style. Boasting a taxi cab fleet that includes luxury brand cars from Mercedes and Lexus, Silver Service offers fast, one-tap bookings with a price guarantee every time you ride-the perfect option for travellers who appreciate first-class service.



To make your journey feel even more effortless, you can book, track and pay for your taxi with the Silver Service app, a convenience that allows you to select a preferred payment option that can be saved for future fares.

When you ride with Silver Service, you can pay your fare with:

Cabcharge

Cash

Credit card

Google Pay

Apple Pay

By booking with the Silver Service app, you'll also be able to access easy-to-manage receipts, meaning one less thing to keep track of as you travel. A feature that's of particular benefit to those who travel for business.

Book your ride early for greater peace of mind

Whether you're travelling for business or pleasure, both 13cabs and Silver Service make it easy to book rides to and from Sydney Airport and in and around the city. As with flights, sometimes the sooner you book the better.



In fact, booking your cabs up to a week in advance guarantees hassle-free service every time. That means less time spent trying to hail cabs from curbs and more time spent making memories as you travel on the road in style.

You can book a Silver Service cab or book a 13cabs vehicle online today to schedule a ride for now or later. Once your transportation is sorted, you can focus on dreaming about the journey ahead.