Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

McCloy's graffiti drive hits turbulence as building owners and tenants object

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
February 21 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BLANK WALLS BLANK MINDS: The operators of the Playstate Curate gallery in Union Street put this sign up early on Monday morning, together with a message on an adjacent doorway saying 'Art work coming soon' in response to the 'unauthorised' paint over of their walls. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

AT least five complaints have been lodged over Jeff McCloy's graffiti drive, including the operators of a Union Street art gallery who painted "Blank Walls Blank Minds" over a wall they had wanted preserved in its original condition for a forthcoming art project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.