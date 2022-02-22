Court told rail history group were forced off despite developers knowing they could not afford to leave

THE property developers behind North Rothbury's Huntlee Estate have taken advantage of a group of railway enthusiasts who are being denied their right to a home on the site, the Supreme Court has been told.
A Walkley-award winning journalist with 20 years experience, Gabriel writes for the Newcastle Herald across a range of areas and issues including social justice & community welfare, crime/court reporting, health, human interest.
