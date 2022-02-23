Newcastle Herald
'Stabbed once in the stomach': Ian Conway denies murdering Christopher Ward at Broadmeadow

By Sam Rigney
February 23 2022 - 1:00am
DISPUTE: Christopher Ward died after he was stabbed once in the stomach at a home in Broadmeadow Road, Broadmeadow in March last year.

A MAN accused of stabbing Christopher Ward once in the stomach during an argument at a home at Broadmeadow last year, causing Mr Ward's condition to quickly deteriorate before he died the following day, will face a trial in the NSW Supreme Court.

Sam Rigney

