Keenan Marsden eyeing Olympics after Aussie Sharks selection

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
February 23 2022 - 5:00am
CALL-UP: Hunter Hurricanes' player Keenan Marsden has been named in the Australian' men's water polo team. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

Keenan Marsden has moved closer to his dream of following in the footsteps of father Daniel with inclusion in the Australian men's team bound for the World League Intercontinental Cup (WLICC) in Peru.

Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

