Keenan Marsden eyeing Olympics after Aussie Sharks selection

Keenan Marsden has moved closer to his dream of following in the footsteps of father Daniel with inclusion in the Australian men's team bound for the World League Intercontinental Cup (WLICC) in Peru.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.