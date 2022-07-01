Penrith Panthers and Melbourne Storm to dominate again in 2022?

With 21 wins each and just three defeats - one of which came against each other, minor premiers Melbourne Storm and ultimate champions Penrith Panthers dominated the 2021 NRL season. Ahead of the start of the new season, nothing is expected to change.

The two sides were separated by points differential. A 109-point better differential earned the Storm the minor premiership.

But defeat to the Panthers is the Preliminary Final ended their hopes of going back-to-back with Penrith then going on to defeat South Sydney Rabbitohs in the Grand Final to lift the premiership a year after suffering heartache in the decider.

A look at the future odds with Ladbrokes Australia shows that a changing of the guard is not expected in the 2022 campaign, which will be the last as a 16-team competition before expansion.

The Panthers and Storm are set to start the season as equal $5.00 favourites to win the 2022 NRL Grand Final, while last year's beaten finalists the Rabbitohs, who ended the regular season third on the ladder, have been installed as fifth favourites at $9.00.

Sydney Roosters were a slightly disappointing fifth and slipped out of the finals in dismal fashion after being thumped 42-6 by Manly Sea Eagles. An improvement is expected with a quote of $7.00 third favourite to be crowned champions.

The Sea Eagles were fourth on the ladder and lost to the Rabbitohs in the Preliminary Final. They will start the new campaign as $8.00 fourth favourites and are predicted for a similar level of success.

The odds suggest last year's top five will remain unchanged, while the 2021 sixth place finishers Parramatta Eels occupy the sixth line of betting at $15.00.

Gold Coast Titans have been installed as $19.00 seventh favourites and the first of the teams expected to improve on their place on the ladder from last year, when they did make the finals in eighth spot.

At the same price, the Cronulla Sharks are the team expected to make the leap into the eight this year having been denied a spot in the finals on points differential as they ended 2021 in ninth spot.

The Canberra Raiders also missed the finals on points differential and are priced at $21 for Grand Final success. The odds mean they are predicted to finish in ninth spot this time around.

The biggest winners, according to the betting markets, could be the Canterbury Bulldogs. Last year's wooden spooners won just three games all season, four fewer than any other team, but they are $21 to win the premiership and complete a major turnaround in fortunes.

Newcastle Knights, on the other hand, are predicted to drop from seventh spot to 11th this season with $23 odds suggestion a season of struggle for the boys from the Hunter.

Brisbane Broncos ($26), New Zealand Warriors ($34) and North Queensland Cowboys ($34) are all predicted to miss the finals again. Wests Tigers and St George Illawarra Dragons, who were 13th and 14th on the ladder last year respectively, are the $51 outsiders and wooden spoon favourites.