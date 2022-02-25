Newcastle Herald
LETTERS: Ukraine confirms some worst fears

By Letters to the editor
February 25 2022 - 5:00pm
EVENTS in Ukraine will be causing great concern in the Baltic states of Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania. When the USSR began disintegrating in the late 1980s, these countries announced their independence and began arrangements to enter the European Union. Gorbachev was not impressed, and the Russian Army made an unsuccessful attempt to prevent breakaways. There is still a great deal of distrust about Russian intentions.

