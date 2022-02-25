LETTERS: Ukraine confirms some worst fears

EVENTS in Ukraine will be causing great concern in the Baltic states of Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania. When the USSR began disintegrating in the late 1980s, these countries announced their independence and began arrangements to enter the European Union. Gorbachev was not impressed, and the Russian Army made an unsuccessful attempt to prevent breakaways. There is still a great deal of distrust about Russian intentions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.