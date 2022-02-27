The plight of refugees hasn't just gone away

NEWCASTLE Grandmothers for Refugees (GFR), pictured, have been holding weekly vigils for six years this month, currently in King Street. Our goal is to increase awareness among Novocastrians about the harsh and ridiculously expensive treatment inflicted on people who come to Australia fleeing war and persecution, and ask us for safety. We pride ourselves on having won the battle in the "Kids off Nauru" campaign. We need to free all the others.