Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Rod Pattenden returns to his love of art for next life chapter

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
Updated February 26 2022 - 9:01am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New horizons: Retired Uniting Church minister Rod Pattenden in his home art studio in Waratah West. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

Rod Pattenden has found new light at the end of his career.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Editor, Weekender

Editor of Weekender weekly feature magazine that appears in the Newcastle Herald. With more than 40 years of experience, Jim also writes about music, entertainment, art, film, the environment, politics, and social trends.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.