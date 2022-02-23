Mitchell Marsden set for 100th national water polo league appearance

Mitchell Marsden cannot remember whether he was 14 or 15, but he vividly recalls his first national water polo league season being a memorable one.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.