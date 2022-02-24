Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

$26m committed to Minmi Road pinch points

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated February 24 2022 - 5:12am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FUNDING: Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes.

Notorious pinch points on Minmi Road will be "prioritised" for upgrade through a $26 million pledge to duplicate parts of the stretch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Lake Macquarie Council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.