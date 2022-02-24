Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Future of firefighting: Newcastle company taking drone operation to the regions

EH
By Ethan Hamilton
February 24 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pilots: Fire and Rescue members in Wentworth underwent Aviassist's week-long drone pilot training program. Picture: Supplied.

REGIONAL firefighters are adding drones to their rescue and monitoring toolkit thanks to one Newcastle company.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EH

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. Ethan is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. He has a passion for community storytelling and being part of the region's future.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.