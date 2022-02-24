Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Query into disaster relief fund investigation

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
February 24 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INVESTIGATION: Councillor Carol Duncan said she believed it was time for the fund to be wound up and the money dispersed in the spirit of the original fund.

Newcastle council will write to the federal government asking for an update on the investigation into the Newcastle Lord Mayor's Earthquake Appeal Fund and the Newcastle Region Natural Disaster Relief Fund.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Lake Macquarie Council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.