Saifiti reveals why he is no longer captain, desire to play for Australia

Daniel Saifiti felt the added responsibility of captaincy affected his form last year and without the "weight" of the role the Knights prop is confident of elevating his game to another level this season.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.
