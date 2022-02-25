Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Exclusive

Saifiti reveals why he is no longer captain, desire to play for Australia

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated February 25 2022 - 7:04am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HAPPY DAYS: Daniel Saifiti, left, jokes with Jayden Brailey, and brother Jacob, right, during a team photo this week. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

Daniel Saifiti felt the added responsibility of captaincy affected his form last year and without the "weight" of the role the Knights prop is confident of elevating his game to another level this season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, mostly reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with a mix of other local sports.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.